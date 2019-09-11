TshisaLIVE

Phat Joe slammed for 'men can be victims too' debate

11 September 2019 - 14:04 By Kyle Zeeman
Many felt that Phat Joe's discussion was badly timed.
Image: Supplied

Radio broadcaster Phat Joe has once again courted controversy, drawing backlash from listeners for a discussion he had on his Radio 2000 morning show on Wednesday.

As the country continues to come to terms with several reports of femicide and violence against women and children, Joe took to his radio show to open the conversation about men being abused in relationships.

The conversation took a turn for the worst when one listener shared his views on the topic and claimed that "women have too many rights". 

Joe and his team were soon dragged on social media for engaging the man and continuing the discussion.

Others felt the conversation was "tone deaf" in a week where the focus has been on women and child abuse, and on a day when women, under the hashtag #WithoutUs, refused to work in solidarity with those who were victims of the abuse.

Others felt the debate was necessary and all abuse should be addressed.

Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse doesn't want abusers at his shows

Singer Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse is giving gender-based violence the thumbs down and has made it clear he doesn't want abusers to attend his shows.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

