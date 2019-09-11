Phat Joe slammed for 'men can be victims too' debate
Radio broadcaster Phat Joe has once again courted controversy, drawing backlash from listeners for a discussion he had on his Radio 2000 morning show on Wednesday.
As the country continues to come to terms with several reports of femicide and violence against women and children, Joe took to his radio show to open the conversation about men being abused in relationships.
Men Can Be Victims of Abuse, Too – Are you a man in an abusive relationship?#PhatJoeAndTheFamily @LonwaboMiso @TheRealPhatJoe @NonalaTose pic.twitter.com/E4UNuoH4si— Radio 2000 (@Radio2000ZA) September 11, 2019
The conversation took a turn for the worst when one listener shared his views on the topic and claimed that "women have too many rights".
Joe and his team were soon dragged on social media for engaging the man and continuing the discussion.
Others felt the conversation was "tone deaf" in a week where the focus has been on women and child abuse, and on a day when women, under the hashtag #WithoutUs, refused to work in solidarity with those who were victims of the abuse.
@TheRealPhatJoe @Radio2000ZA one male caller called and said "women have too many rights"and Phat Joe continued to engage this man and have a dialogue with him like what he just said is not completely insane.Youre doing absolutely nothing for the women we are mournig,nothing!!— Prover of points (@jellybaybey) September 11, 2019
Talking about GBV saying he’s feeling diminished as a man because the conversation is one sided. Wtf is that— Dorian Gray (@ncumi_mak) September 11, 2019
Uyinene was raped and killed at the post office, Natasha was returned home with broken bones and died in ICU, Nicolas nino raped a 7 year old girl in a restaurant ... @TheRealPhatJoe - "Men go through it too"— Prover of points (@jellybaybey) September 11, 2019
the timing of this is TERRIBLE!!! valid points aside, this chat is inappropriate, while we're still dealing with the bigger issue of men BEING the perpetrators of abuse, women & children going missing... looking at the other side of this coin isn't going to help address this.— GAMElihle Bovana (@yesIamGAME) September 11, 2019
I’m appalled at how Phat Joe managed to make it sound like men are a silenced victimized group and sometimes have no choice but to hit women in self defence. Also, what an inappropriate time to have such a conversation. https://t.co/VNl2eXGDsd— Ashley Makgatho (@Ashley_Makgatho) September 11, 2019
#PhatJoe ay, the conversation you're having today could have happened at another time.— Anele (@StelliesFroChic) September 11, 2019
Violence against men is a real thing but the numbers of men that die at the hands of women is what?
I don't get the point of the conversation that's happening on the show. pic.twitter.com/3BBx3pmxCi
Joe it's okay to want to stand your ground and protect the boy child, but don't do it at the expense of nullifying the women's struggle.— Uya Kweyama (@UKweyama) September 11, 2019
Right now you are no different to those that chant all lives matter kube kusithwa black lives matter.
The timing of this discussion is totally wrong but it’s Phat Joe... no surprises there. https://t.co/TiPNdhMt08— Tshepo (@TshepoL_) September 11, 2019
Wow it's very interesting there by Radio2000 this morning. I'm scared of how PhatJoe is catching feelings about the current discourse on GBV. I feel he was just bull dozing everyone and insists on being the victim. 🤔🤔 Could it be he is covering something?💅— Khomotšo (@Mmamaeks) September 11, 2019
Others felt the debate was necessary and all abuse should be addressed.
Contrary to popular narrative, Joe is actually spot on! Violence is a general issue that we grapple with as a society & degrading it to an argument that is specific to one gender just limits our ability to address the real issue.— Trevor Kamoto (@TrevorKamoto) September 11, 2019
According to a Stats SA report, one woman is killed every 3 hours in SA & a man is killed every 30 minutes. This should be treated for what is, crime. Instead of putting the spotlight on one gender. https://t.co/BO0EvBnjsv— 🐱 (@TeeMan46812314) September 11, 2019