Skeem Saam's Clement is going to be a dad

11 September 2019 - 11:56 By Kyle Zeeman
Clement and his bae are gonna be parents.
Image: Clement Maosa Instagram

Less than a year after popping the question to his girlfriend, Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and his bae are expecting their first child.

The star, who plays Kwaito on the popular soapie, announced the good news on social media on Wednesday.

He posted an Instagram picture of the pair holding hands, with his bae's baby bump on full display.

"Dala ngi Lindile, Yes I Do, Ngiyavuma I.... 🎼 (If be fruitful and multiply was a person)," he wrote in a sweet caption.

View this post on Instagram

C o n t e n t m e n t ! . 📸 : @tendai_mhlanga

A post shared by Clementmaosa (@clementmaosa) on

The post was filled with messages of congratulations to the pair, including from Buhle Samuels, Omuhle Gela, Duma Ntando and Masasa Mbangeni.

The actor proposed to his girlfriend during an intimate birthday dinner celebration in May last year.

He got down on one knee during the celebration to ask his lady to be his wife. 

The star has been gushing over his bae ever since.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
