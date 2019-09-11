Skeem Saam's Clement is going to be a dad

Less than a year after popping the question to his girlfriend, Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and his bae are expecting their first child.

The star, who plays Kwaito on the popular soapie, announced the good news on social media on Wednesday.

He posted an Instagram picture of the pair holding hands, with his bae's baby bump on full display.

"Dala ngi Lindile, Yes I Do, Ngiyavuma I.... 🎼 (If be fruitful and multiply was a person)," he wrote in a sweet caption.