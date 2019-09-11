TshisaLIVE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka slams 'fake news' implicating her in xenophobia

11 September 2019 - 09:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Veteran musician and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka has slammed fake news implicating her in xenophobia.
Veteran musician and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka has slammed fake news implicating her in xenophobia.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

Veteran musician and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka has slammed fake news implicating her in xenophobia.

The musician took to Instagram on Tuesday after reports claimed that she said foreigners must go back to their countries of birth.

I live and work for Africa. This is my continent and my roots are here in Africa.

This followed the looting of her daughter’s shop in Maboneng, Johannesburg, over the weekend.

She said she was appalled at what was happening in Africa, adding that fake news was unacceptable.

“I live and work for Africa. This is my continent and my roots are here in Africa,” she said.

Yvonne described the person who wrote the article as full of hate and anger and said it was fuelling more hatred.

She said love was better and stronger than hate, and pleaded that people must stop spreading fake news.

Since the wave of xenophobic attacks started last week, there have been old and misleading videos doing the rounds on social media.

The SA government issued a strict warning regarding the spreading of misleading information about recent xenophobic attacks, saying fake news about the protests could see social media users prosecuted.

WATCH | Potential prosecution for spreading fake news about xenophobia: SA government

Fake news about xenophobic attacks could see social media users prosecuted
News
2 days ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter loses 'everything' during xenophobic attacks in Joburg

Fortunate's store in Maboneng was ransacked by looters
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Trevor Noah endorses Julius Malema’s statements on xenophobia

EFF leader Julius Malema recently spoke out against the wave of xenophobic attacks in the country, saying 'only a united Africa can resolve the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter loses 'everything' during xenophobic attacks in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's what Somizi thought of last night's episode of Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans roast Bonnie Mbuli over Sho Madjozi shade TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Idols SA's' top 10, and who the streets think is gonna win TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Black Coffee drops Usher collab and it's hella fire TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'God knows that I've never lied': Highlights from Hlaudi's state capture ...
Malema firm on firearm denial: ‘They use us for diversion from real issues’
X