Yvonne Chaka Chaka slams 'fake news' implicating her in xenophobia
Veteran musician and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka has slammed fake news implicating her in xenophobia.
The musician took to Instagram on Tuesday after reports claimed that she said foreigners must go back to their countries of birth.
This followed the looting of her daughter’s shop in Maboneng, Johannesburg, over the weekend.
She said she was appalled at what was happening in Africa, adding that fake news was unacceptable.
“I live and work for Africa. This is my continent and my roots are here in Africa,” she said.
Yvonne described the person who wrote the article as full of hate and anger and said it was fuelling more hatred.
She said love was better and stronger than hate, and pleaded that people must stop spreading fake news.
Since the wave of xenophobic attacks started last week, there have been old and misleading videos doing the rounds on social media.
The SA government issued a strict warning regarding the spreading of misleading information about recent xenophobic attacks, saying fake news about the protests could see social media users prosecuted.