IN MEMES | Sis Patty's food jokes on The Queen have us stannin HARD

Wednesday night's episode of The Queen had fans in stitches as they found themselves stanning with Sis Petronella.

Sis Patty, who is known for being feisty and fabulous, with a huge love for money and nice things, wanted to work at Corner House restaurant as the chef.

While still Gracious' domestic worker, who always steals leftover food and takes it home to her hubby, Mjekejeke, Patty thought that if she was a chef at Corner House she could probably steal more food.

Before she came up with the idea, Sis Pat was growing more and more frustrated with the bad cooking, to a point where she criticised the Vienna sausages prepared by the current chef.

“Hai, yoh! They expect us to eat this Mjekejeke? Look at this, it looks too thin, like a body part belonging to an animal. I can't eat this,” she said.

This got the socials going wild, to the point where fans asked whether Sis Patty had a script or if she was making up words as she acted.

Played by Thembsie Matu, countless viewers have applauded the way she brings humour to every scene.

Here's what tweeps had to say: