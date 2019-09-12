Inside Zodwa's 'love potion' perfume: They wanna be like me, now they can smell like me

Zodwa says peeps are always trying to be like her and now she is finally giving them the chance to smell like her when she launches a range of perfumes.

Zodwa spilled the beans about the range to TshisaLIVE and said it would come in two scents.

"The day scent is for when you want to smell fresh and sophisticated, like a 'white woman', you know the type that has money. But it is for all women, black, white, Indians, coloureds and others. People will think you don't have money and then you hug them and they smell you and think you are really important. The night scent is when you want to go out and have fun."

She described the range as a "love potion" from her to fans.

"People want to be like me. They touch me and harass me, now they can smell like me. They want a piece of me and now they will have that. I know women want to smell nice and attractive to men, so this will help them get men."

She said the perfumes were manufactured in China but bottled and designed in London and New York.

Zodwa said the range was on its way to SA ahead of the launch, which will take place in the next two or three months.

She said she was inspired to make her latest money move after seeing how much people love her and is even planning to film a movie soon with some pretty big names.

"I can't say much at the moment but it is a serious movie with well-known actors. People will see the other side of Zodwa very soon."