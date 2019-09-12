TshisaLIVE

Nandi Madida finally introduces us to her little princess, and she's totes adorbs!

12 September 2019 - 08:27 By Kyle Zeeman
Nandi Madida's little one is so cute.
Image: Instagram/ Nandi Madida
After months of hints and fleeting glimpses, Nandi Madida has finally given Mzansi a proper look at her daughter.

The little one is already six months old!

Nandi introduced us to her little one this week in a post on her website titled, “The Queen is here! Queen Nefertiti Madida is 6 months old”.

A teaser showing Nefertiti's legs was uploaded to her Instagram post.
The post features a full-length picture of little Nefertiti, dressed in a watermelon-patterned outfit, with matching headband. She smiles at the camera.

It read, in part: “Now, as we enter Spring! Here's to the new app, new life, new beginnings and new addition to our family. Her name Queen Nefertiti Madida.”  

Click HERE for a full view of Nefertiti 

