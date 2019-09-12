WATCH | 5 moments from Thami Shobede we won't forget

As Mzansi mourns the death of young singer and Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede, fans and friends have reflected on his life and career.

The star died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning, with Gallo Records confirming his death in a statement.

"It came to our attention this morning that he was in hospital suffering from an illness and complications. His family went to see him in Atteridgeville hospital, where he passed away sometime just before noon this morning," general manager at Gallo Records, Robert Cowling, told Sowetan.

No other details were available at the time of issuing the statement.

The star's death sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of tributes to him on social media.

The star won over fans with his performances on Idols SA in 2016 soon after which he released his debut album titled Never Lost.

His debut single Sthandwa was praised by fans and music critics across the country.

For many of his fans, Thami will always be remembered for his electrifying performances.

Here are just five that we will always remember:

THE FIRST AUDITION

A video of a fresher-faced Thami auditioning for Idols SA was shared to YouTube in 2016 and showed his incredible talent.