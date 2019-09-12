TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 5 moments from Thami Shobede we won't forget

12 September 2019 - 15:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Thami Shobede won over audiences with his performances on Idols SA.
Thami Shobede won over audiences with his performances on Idols SA.
Image: Mzansi Magic/ YouTube

As Mzansi mourns the death of young singer and Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede, fans and friends have reflected on his life and career.

The star died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning, with Gallo Records confirming his death in a statement.

"It came to our attention this morning that he was in hospital suffering from an illness and complications. His family went to see him in Atteridgeville hospital, where he passed away sometime just before noon this morning," general manager at Gallo Records, Robert Cowling, told Sowetan.

No other details were available at the time of issuing the statement.

The star's death sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of tributes to him on social media.

The star won over fans with his performances on Idols SA in 2016 soon after which he released his debut album titled Never Lost.

His debut single Sthandwa was praised by fans and music critics across the country.

For many of his fans, Thami will always be remembered for his electrifying performances.

Here are just five that we will always remember:

THE FIRST AUDITION

A video of a fresher-faced Thami auditioning for Idols SA was shared to YouTube in 2016 and showed his incredible talent.

THAT TIME HE SANG ED SHEERAN BETTER THAN PROBABLY EVEN ED

Thami cemented his status as a fan favourite on the show when he performed Ed Sheeran's Photograph on the show. His performance will give you goosies.

SINGING IN THE FINAL

He then brought it all with a show-stopping and emotional performance of Justin Bieber's Sorry. A performance that sounds just as good three years later.

MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF BEYOND IDOLS SA

Thami then showed his talent performing his hit single Sthandwa on several platforms. A performance on TV show Expresso stands out for the emotion he brought to the song.

WITH HIS OWN FLAVOUR

Thami wasn't scared to be himself and dazzled audiences with a performance on e.tv's The Morning Show dressed in a silver suit.

READ MORE

Singer and Idols star Thami Shobede dies

Singer and Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede has died at age 31, his record label Gallo Records confirmed.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Thami Shobede on ensuring his fire doesn't fade out & finding Thenjiwe

"I can assure you that I have no plans of fading out or fading away"
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Thami Shobede's Sama nod proves he never 'lost'

Thami's Sama nod is just another confirmation that he's not a loser.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Thami Shobede describes himself as 'slightly single'

It's the month of love and while people are cooking up Valentine's Day ideas, musician Thami Shobede has described his relationship status as ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Singer and Idols star Thami Shobede dies TshisaLIVE
  2. Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter loses 'everything' during xenophobic attacks in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's what Somizi thought of last night's episode of Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah endorses Julius Malema’s statements on xenophobia TshisaLIVE
  5. Skeem Saam's Clement is going to be a dad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Shop owner beats up 'looter' in Witbank
James Dalton allegedly bites security guard’s face during street brawl
X