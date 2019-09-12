WATCH | Burna Boy refunds ‘boring’ fan for not dancing to his music
Nigerian musician Burna Boy has garnered controversy after refunding a “boring” fan his ticket money, as well as asking him to leave the front row during a performance.
The incident happened during the Atlanta stop of his “African Giant” tour on Tuesday.
In a video on social media, Burna Boy can be heard telling the man to leave after he noticed he was not dancing.
He asked security to escort the fan out of the venue, saying: “Your face is not encouraging.” Later, he said the fan could stay, but should move to the back, as the front row was for his true fans.
Watch video below:
ICYMI, @burnaboy legit refunded someone his ticket money and told him to go home at his show in ATL yesterday.— Mr President (@ELeeTrait) September 11, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V0rYjBi1RM
While some said the rapper was right for doing what he did, many criticised him for humiliating a fan who came to enjoy the show.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
It’s okay to humiliate a human being because it’s Burna Boy ?— Collins Nwanze (@Chukwufumnanyah) September 11, 2019
That’s poor showmanship but what do I know.
#BurnaBoy be doing the most tho. You don’t know if this is just a new fan that’s just getting to know you or you don’t know if the person is just so amazed and he’s out of shock cos he is seeing you. You’re there acting like only you can get mad.— Yemo shabanana (@YShabanana) September 12, 2019
Burna boy acting up is the adding to his mystique and alpha persona. I find it hard to believe he's actually that far up his own bum to expel a fan— WavySeal#1 (cuatro cinco) (@IsaNdanusa) September 11, 2019
Burnaboy acting out like that on stage is not cool tbh.— MOHA💭 (@Iam_dr_moh) September 11, 2019
To a supposed fan for that matter. If he paid to come watch you, he's got rights to not react at all.
Comedians come crack jokes for minutes & some people don't laugh. Doesn't mean they're not funny.
PS: I'm a fan
Not necessary tho, some people might not want to dance as they don't know how to. But they paid & want to see him Perform. Not everyone will dance at your show, you just ignore & focus on the good energy from others 💪 https://t.co/1D61rAddBo— ADE SAMUEL🌏 (@iamsarhmie) September 12, 2019