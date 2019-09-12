TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Burna Boy refunds ‘boring’ fan for not dancing to his music

12 September 2019 - 09:27 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Burna Boy asked a fan to leave the front row during a performance.
Nigerian musician Burna Boy has garnered controversy after refunding a “boring” fan his ticket money, as well as asking him to leave the front row during a performance.

The incident happened during the Atlanta stop of his “African Giant” tour on Tuesday.

In a video on social media, Burna Boy can be heard telling the man to leave after he noticed he was not dancing.

He asked security to escort the fan out of the venue, saying: “Your face is not encouraging.” Later, he said the fan could stay, but should move to the back, as the front row was for his true fans.

While some said the rapper was right for doing what he did, many criticised him for humiliating a fan who came to enjoy the show.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

