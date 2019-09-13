TshisaLIVE

Davido pops the question and the streets can’t deal!

13 September 2019 - 09:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Davido is engaged.
Image: Via Davido

Davido had the streets straight up tripping on Thursday evening when he took to Instagram to reveal that he had popped the question to his bae, Chioma, and showed off her HUGE engagement ring!

The star was flexing on 1,000 when he pulled up on the feeds with this series of posts.

SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK 💎 #ASSURANCE2020

The ring is huge! You could build a Lagos neighbourhood on it big!

A video of the engagement was also shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Chioma also posted the ring alongside the caption: “I said YES!!!! Please wish me well, guys.”

The pair hinted at wedding bells earlier this month when Davido revealed on Instagram that their families have been officially introduced. The introduction is seen as a step in the marriage ceremony.

Fans stanned hard at the engagement and flooded TLs with messages of congratulations for the couple.

