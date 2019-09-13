Here's why fans are convinced Rihanna is pregnant
Social media users are sure that we will soon have a tiny Riri running around after snaps surfaced online on Friday that many claim shows the star is pregnant.
The tea was brewed when Rihanna showed up at the annual Diamond Ball on Thursday night. Almost all the snaps showed her with a young bump and in an interview with Essence she couldn't help but gush over her future child.
In the interview, Rihanna preached hard about being black and proud, saying she would teach her child to be the same.
“I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”
Of course, that doesn't REALLY mean Riri was on some "I'm pregnant, y'all" tip, but fans ran with it and posted snaps of her "bump" at the Ball to prove their theory.
Her name topped the local trends list as Mzansi weighed in on the international debate!
And here we thought she was cooking an album, mara she's baking a bun in the oven.
Rihanna is pregnant you guys! 😭😭😭 I'm not okay!!!! pic.twitter.com/cGax7WNk2D— Bang Moloi (@Bang_Moloi) September 13, 2019
Rihanna Debuts Noticeable (Possible) Baby Bump During Annual Diamond Ball & Twitter Can’t Handle It pic.twitter.com/ViPwrjgZ0E— Morris Griffin (@morrisgriffin_) September 13, 2019
Rihanna is pregnant 🤣 This is probably Drake right now pic.twitter.com/VJo2lICtyo— Simphiwe Majola (@simphiwe_majola) September 13, 2019
found out Rihanna got pregnant without me pic.twitter.com/yXDmrTElun— 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙑𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙊𝙬𝙣 (@drgoodskin____) September 13, 2019
Guys Rihanna is pregnant, guys....umculo keh? pic.twitter.com/ubkl0gCPxB— Jobe's wife💬 (@KeabetsweLekone) September 13, 2019
Lord whatever #Rihanna said in her prayers, same applies to me. Amen pic.twitter.com/hlYbv3vrlO— HOT GIRL THANDO (@HotThandoshandu) September 13, 2019
Rihanna is NOT pregnant and this is proof look at the first two pics of Rihanna when she's not singing and then look at the last picture of Rihanna singing how is the "bump" showing that hard only when she sings the girl has gone thick so when she sings her stomach pushes out pic.twitter.com/0xSkhMg1sy— 2019AFRICA (@2019AFRICA) September 13, 2019
How can Rihanna do this to us? pic.twitter.com/1hemZaylb5— Man's Not Bucsworldwide (@Maphuti21532579) September 13, 2019
#Siyamitha2019— Bonan_The Young Lion (@EDDTJIE) September 13, 2019
So Rihanna is pregnant and I'm not the father 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/05bMcYHJNF
Imagine coming out a womb just to find out its rihannas 😍😣❤ @rihanna I love you woman and congratulations 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AwpgOyWKJN— 🌻.. (@Mma_Motswane23) September 13, 2019
Bathong Rihanna is pregnant 😳😱😳#Siyamitha2019 pic.twitter.com/VbuZoJkvvw— Nontsikelelo Mhlanga🇸🇿 (@ntsikie_05) September 13, 2019
Rihanna is PREGNANT??? Oh we sure as hell not getting an album now#riri pic.twitter.com/gNJDdWG1lj— SaltyRat (@saltyrodent_) September 13, 2019
Am I the only one who refuses to believe Rihanna is pregnant, I'm not even entertaining this😔 pic.twitter.com/3day7UyNEr— S'nenhlanhla🦄 (@mthiyane_omuhle) September 13, 2019