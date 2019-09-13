HHP to be remembered at a memorial lecture in Mahikeng this weekend

Late music star Jabulani Tsambo aka Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP) will be honoured at an inaugural memorial lecture at Mahikeng Campus in the North West on Saturday, September 14.

The SA Motswako rapper who performed in several languages died on October 24 last year. His body was discovered at his home in Johannesburg.

On what would have been Jabba's 39th birthday, friends and family are turning the day into a celebration of his life through a lecture.

The lecture is being organised by his friend, rapper and farmer Mo Molemi, with the help of Jabba's family.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mo explained that the lecture was open to the public, and said notable figures would be among the guests.

"The need came from September 14 being his birthday, the first since his passing. It is in line with celebrating his life."

He explained that the theme of the lecture was Omang, as we forge ahead.

"In a week where we experienced foreigners being kicked out of SA. A week where we commemorate the passing of Bantu Biko. A week when we are burying Robert Mugabe. A week of protest against gender-based violence. It is a fitting discussion... that identifies our society today."

Mo explained that the keynote speaker was Dr Kea Modimoeng. Jabba's mother, who is an academic, will be one of the speakers at the lecture.

Mo said that for most of the year, those close to HHP were deliberating on how to honour his life and activism.

"For example, his support for fees must fall movement, his daraja movement beyond our borders. He was a well-rounded man."