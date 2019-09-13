IN SNAPS | RIP Thami Shobede, Mzansi will miss your infectious smile

Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede's unexpected death has shocked South Africans and the music industry.

He died at the age of 31 at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday. Gallo Records confirmed his death to Sowetan.

During season 12 of the talent show in 2016, Thami garnered himself a huge fan base, which has been following his career since.

On Instagram, he had more than 163,000 followers.

From his contagious smile to motivational captions, here are five snaps of Thami at his best.