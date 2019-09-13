Shimza shares some wisdom with up & coming DJs
‘Don’t let it bother you if people mock you for playing for free’
Shimz saw the need to drop some knowledge via the socials and advised young DJs to respect their craft, to keep pushing, and to be patient as their 'time will come'.
He also told the house heads not be pressured by people who mock them for playing for free.
“We've all been there. Push, be patient, respect your craft and make use of every opportunity given to you.”
Dear Dj don't be pressured by people who mock you for playing for free, we've all been there. Push, be patient, respect your craft and make use of every opportunity given to you.— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) September 11, 2019
Shimza is proof that having a hustler's spirit and being dedicated to your craft helps to make everything that you wish for come true.
Saying that a lot of comprising came with the game, Shimza explained that to crack it as a DJ you also had to have the right attitude because being a muso was a lot of work.
In an interview with SowetanLIVE Shimza revealed that he had honestly wanted to make DJing a career, that he had to choose between school and DJing, and that he had to make it work.
“My career had to be a success because my parents wanted to see how it would turn out. I started at 15 and I am here now.”
Shimza explained that he now owns 100% of One Man shows that he had conceptualised with his team.
“I have loyal people behind me, it’s not easy, it's been years of building. Keep going, it’s all possible.”
I 100% own these shows, i conceptualized them, planned them with my team and have loyal people behind them, it’s not easy, been years of building. Keep on going, it’s all possible ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CEuWpCTu4x— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) June 23, 2019