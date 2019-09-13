TshisaLIVE

Shimza shares some wisdom with up & coming DJs

‘Don’t let it bother you if people mock you for playing for free’

13 September 2019 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Shimza drops some wisdom on up-and-coming DJs.
Shimza drops some wisdom on up-and-coming DJs.
Image: Supplied
House DJ Shimza has penned an open letter to up-and-coming DJs, telling them to make use of every opportunity given to them.

Shimz saw the need to drop some knowledge via the socials and advised young DJs to respect their craft, to keep pushing, and to be patient as their 'time will come'.

He also told the house heads not be pressured by people who mock them for playing for free.

“We've all been there. Push, be patient, respect your craft and make use of every opportunity given to you.”

Shimza is proof that having a hustler's spirit and being dedicated to your craft helps to make everything that you wish for come true.

Saying that a lot of comprising came with the game, Shimza explained that to crack it as a DJ you also had to have the right attitude because being a muso was a lot of work.

In an interview with SowetanLIVE Shimza revealed that he had honestly wanted to make DJing a career, that he had to choose between school and DJing, and that he had to make it work.

 “My career had to be a success because my parents wanted to see how it would turn out. I started at 15 and I am here now.”

Shimza explained that he now owns 100% of One Man shows that he had conceptualised with his team.

“I have loyal people behind me, it’s not easy, it's been years of building. Keep going, it’s all possible.” 

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
