Shimza shares some wisdom with up & coming DJs

House DJ Shimza has penned an open letter to up-and-coming DJs, telling them to make use of every opportunity given to them.

Shimz saw the need to drop some knowledge via the socials and advised young DJs to respect their craft, to keep pushing, and to be patient as their 'time will come'.

He also told the house heads not be pressured by people who mock them for playing for free.

“We've all been there. Push, be patient, respect your craft and make use of every opportunity given to you.”