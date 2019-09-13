Solo & Dineo finally show snippets of their white wedding TV show

Actress Dineo Langa has dropped a video snippet of her wedding journey on Twitter and tweeps are loving it.

The star, who is set to say "I do" to long-term bae Solo, teased her followers with a video of her white wedding TV special, which is due to air on 1MagicTV on Monday.

"The beautiful beginning is on your screens on Monday the 16th of September via @1MagicTV. Catch our wedding special #KwakhuleKwethu at 7pm this Monday," she wrote.

The couple co-produced the three-part glitzy wedding documentary, titled Kwakuhle Kwethu, which will give fans a glimpse of the preparations and the big day.

Although traditionally married, they felt the need to show the world how they prepared for their white wedding.

Having had a lavish traditional wedding earlier this year, the couple decided to go with a more intimate wedding affair and planned to use the same priest to officiate them.