TshisaLIVE

Solo & Dineo finally show snippets of their white wedding TV show

13 September 2019 - 13:13 By Masego Seemela
Dineo Langa and Solo are just the cutest.
Dineo Langa and Solo are just the cutest.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Dineo Langa has dropped a video snippet of her wedding journey on Twitter and tweeps are loving it.

The star, who is set to say "I do" to long-term bae Solo, teased her followers with a video of her white wedding TV special, which is due to air on 1MagicTV on Monday.

"The beautiful beginning is on your screens on Monday the 16th of September via @1MagicTV. Catch our wedding special #KwakhuleKwethu at 7pm this Monday," she wrote.

The couple co-produced the three-part glitzy wedding documentary, titled Kwakuhle Kwethu, which will give fans a glimpse of the preparations and the big day. 

Although traditionally married, they felt the need to show the world how they prepared for their white wedding.

Having had a lavish traditional wedding earlier this year, the couple decided to go with a more intimate wedding affair and planned to use the same priest to officiate them. 

In an interview with True Love magazine recently, the couple were candid about their wedding plans and their journey into Ubungoma together.

They revealed how important their ancestors and their callings were to the process.

"A message was conveyed to me through a dream, saying we first had to get our ancestors acquainted with each other. This would, in turn, help them co-exist peacefully going forward,” Solo said.

Both have a calling to be traditional healers, so each paid lobola for the other to avoid friction between their ancestral families.

MORE

Solo & Dineo finally spill the tea on their white wedding, marriage & traditional healer training

Mzansi's most stylish couple are planning their white wedding, ohh, we're so excited!!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Dineo and Solo's dress sense is total #CoupleGoals

Dineo Langa and her hubby, Solo, are always looking stylish
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Dineo Langa: Pray for your relationships, too many people are desperate for your misery

Dineo Langa tells relationship haters to shut up and sit down
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps

Dineo is gearing up for her white wedding.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene to host Feather Awards - nominations announced

The Queen stars Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene will host the 11th annual Feather Awards on October 17.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Singer and Idols star Thami Shobede dies TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 5 moments from Thami Shobede we won't forget TshisaLIVE
  3. Skeem Saam's Clement is going to be a dad TshisaLIVE
  4. Lasizwe gifts himself a brand new BMW worth over R600k TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah endorses Julius Malema’s statements on xenophobia TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X