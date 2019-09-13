Vusi Nova's tribute to Thami Shobede: 'Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would lose you'

Musician Vusi Nova says he regrets not doing a feature on singer and Idols SA season 12 runner up Thami Shobede's remix song I Love You.

This after news broke that Thami died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

SowetanLIVE reported that Thami was admitted in hospital after collapsing when performing on stage at the weekend.

Gallo Records said Shobede died after suffering from a short illness and complications.

“We don’t have any other specific details or facts at this time, and kindly request that everybody please respect the wishes of Thami’s family who will be issuing a formal statement shortly,” said Morabe

The death of the singer left his friends and fans in shock.