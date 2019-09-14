Cassper and Carpo celebrate 19 years with bromantic vacay

Rapper Cassper and Carpo have taken their bromance to another level by going on vacay together.

The rapper has through the years been vocal about his love for his “day one” and thanked him sticking by him through thick and thin. Earlier this year, Cas took to Insta and went down memory lane to celebrate the kind of friend Carpo has been to him.

“These industry friendships is all some fake bullsh**. Glad I have Carpo in my life. Even though we fight and he gets on my nerves, that's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me for some clout,” he wrote.

The duo took over the socials this week with snippets of their vacay as they celebrated 19 years of friendship.