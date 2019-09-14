Somizi tackles depression on reality show

Idols SA judge Somizi had fans deep in their feels on Thursday when he spoke about depression on his reality show.

The star has been affected by the condition and detailed some of his struggles in his 2017 memoir, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit.

In this week's episode he raised the issue again, opening up about the industry and some of the pressures fame put on celebs.

The star also admitted that constantly being there for everyone sometimes took its toll, leaving him exhausted.

Somizi received a lot of support from those close to him, including fans on social media, who flooded the TLs with messages of support.

Many said they had noticed how hard Somizi worked to provide for those he loved and that it was painful to watch him suffer.

Others suggested he take a break from it all to “recharge”.

They also applauded the star for speaking out on the subject, putting into words what so many people were suffering with in silence.