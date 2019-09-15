Lexi Van is not here for all the breastfeeding 'advice': Please let women be
Rule number one: don't mess with Lexi or tell her how to raise her child.
We all know the reality TV star is fiercely protective of her little bundle of joy Thingo after giving birth five months ago, and so we were surprised to hear that someone felt they should give their thoughts on how she should breastfeed.
Lexi told fans on social media this week that she was in the ladies recently and was told by a women not to express.
Lexi was not impressed with the suggestion and told sis right where to get off.
I tell her that I have NO problem with my milk supply and that I have to and choose to express. My baby is exclusively being breastfed and I absolutely enjoy breastfeeding him.— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) September 10, 2019
Lexi was annoyed and made it clear that all babies are different and what is good for one won't be good for another.
Breastfeeding is such a special bond and breastmilk is best for baby. I'm so happy I'm able to breastfeed. Every moment is so precious and special for me and I can't wait to bond with Thingo everytime he feeds.— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) September 10, 2019
Of course Lexi wouldn't let it slide without telling everyone to drink water and mind their own damn business.
“Please let women be. Respect her enough to not comment or give your unwanted advice on what you might think is best for her baby. Let her express or feed baby whenever she has to. Mind your own please. Thanks.”