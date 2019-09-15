TshisaLIVE

Lexi Van is not here for all the breastfeeding 'advice': Please let women be

15 September 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lexi was not impressed with the suggestion.
Lexi was not impressed with the suggestion.
Image: Via Lexi's Instagram

Rule number one: don't mess with Lexi or tell her how to raise her child.

We all know the reality TV star is fiercely protective of her little bundle of joy Thingo after giving birth five months ago, and so we were surprised to hear that someone felt they should give their thoughts on how she should breastfeed.

Lexi told fans on social media this week that she was in the ladies recently and was told by a women not to express.

Lexi was not impressed with the suggestion and told sis right where to get off.

Lexi was annoyed and made it clear that all babies are different and what is good for one won't be good for another.

Of course Lexi wouldn't let it slide without telling everyone to drink water and mind their own damn business.

“Please let women be. Respect her enough to not comment or give your unwanted advice on what you might think is best for her baby. Let her express or feed baby whenever she has to. Mind your own please. Thanks.”

