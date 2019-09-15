LOL! Cassper thinks fan is 'coming with too many AKAs'

It's been ages since they last traded verbal blows or sneaky Twitter subs, but it seems the word AKA is still a no-no in Mufasa's books.

Bhuti Fill-Up was in PE recently when he met one of his biggest fans, Khanyisile.

The dude was off-the-wall excited and tried to rattle off all the nicknames he knew for his idol.

The problem was Cass has a list of names longer than a Monday at work and the stan was introducing each using "AKA" or "also known as".

That time Cass was defeated, and when the dude left he was on some "Yah, neh but there was a lot of AKA's there."