TshisaLIVE

LOL! Cassper thinks fan is 'coming with too many AKAs'

15 September 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper might want to keep that list of nicknames shorter.
Cassper might want to keep that list of nicknames shorter.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest's Instagram

It's been ages since they last traded verbal blows or sneaky Twitter subs, but it seems the word AKA is still a no-no in Mufasa's books.

Bhuti Fill-Up was in PE recently when he met one of his biggest fans, Khanyisile.

The dude was off-the-wall excited and tried to rattle off all the nicknames he knew for his idol.

The problem was Cass has a list of names longer than a Monday at work and the stan was introducing each using "AKA" or "also known as".

That time Cass was defeated, and when the dude left he was on some "Yah, neh but there was a lot of AKA's there."

His words:

"Khanyisile is coming with too many AKAs"

It was hilarious the streets couldn't help but LOL. 

Khanyisile for president? 

Cava the video:

MORE

Cassper flaunts that Bentley and 'pretty boy' life

Eh! Cassper is really living the life hey!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper isn't here for Scoop Makhathini 'hate': I'm focused on #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

Cassper doesn't have time to catch feelings.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Cassper announces #FillUpRoyalBafokeng and Mzansi is here for every bit of it

Tickets start at R100.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Lungisa Xhamela left 'gutted' by Thami Shobede's death: I thought he would be ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 5 moments from Thami Shobede we won't forget TshisaLIVE
  3. Solo & Dineo finally show snippets of their white wedding TV show TshisaLIVE
  4. Singer and Idols star Thami Shobede dies TshisaLIVE
  5. Mihlali Ndamase blesses her mom with a new set of wheels TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X