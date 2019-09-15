WATCH | Black Coffee gets a billboard in Times Square
Black Coffee is on another Super Saiyan level and even has his own billboard with Usher in New York's famous Times Square.
The pair dropped a track together this week called LaLaLa and has everyone stannin TF out!
The highly-anticipated track was officially released to streaming service Apple Music on Tuesday and played all around the world.
Black Coffee was keeping us in the loop on the hype and shared a video of the song being promoted by Apple Music on a billboard in Times Square.
Me: God in my life time I'd like to leave people better than I found them with Music....I just wanna make and play Music.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 11, 2019
God : pic.twitter.com/tMoDOesJsW
There he was. Larger than life and staring down at the thousands of people who passed the banner.
Of course Black Coffee is no stranger to having his face all over a billboard, having featured on promo banners for his residencies around the world, but this must surely take the cake.
Fans decided to stan forever and flooded the TL with messages praising “gootman”.
Jay Z's line from Empire State of mind— S'pakpaku (@U_Siphoz) September 11, 2019
"I'm the new Sinatra, and since I made it here
I can make it anywhere, yeah, they love me everywhere" seems appropriate. You keep breaking the ceiling. Siyakuhalalisela bhuti. Uyisibonelo esihle. pic.twitter.com/7O7IlnIYuX
That's my gootman @RealBlackCoffee 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️🤞 pic.twitter.com/EeyFqBrCO3— J ® E Y. 🇿🇦 (@Joey_MakG) September 11, 2019