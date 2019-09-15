WATCH | Black Coffee gets a billboard in Times Square

Black Coffee is on another Super Saiyan level and even has his own billboard with Usher in New York's famous Times Square.

The pair dropped a track together this week called LaLaLa and has everyone stannin TF out!

The highly-anticipated track was officially released to streaming service Apple Music on Tuesday and played all around the world.

Black Coffee was keeping us in the loop on the hype and shared a video of the song being promoted by Apple Music on a billboard in Times Square.