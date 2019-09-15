WATCH: K.O & Nandi's 'Say U Will' video will leave you in all the feels

That Nandi Madida and K.O combo stays communicating and after dominating charts, the pair have released a music video for their latest single Say U Will.

The pair, who first gave us serious #CoupleGoals with their love song Skhanda Love, have been doing the most with their latest single.

And now that everyone and their gogo knows the tune, the pair dropped a video for the track.

The video, released earlier this week, is partly based in an old school barber shop where all the community tea is usually spilled.

It's got a real 90s RnB feel and we can't stop stannin.