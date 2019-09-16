TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Idols SA' pays tribute to Thami Shobede

16 September 2019 - 09:20 By Kyle Zeeman
Thami Shobede died last week.
Popular music TV reality show Idols SA paid tribute to Thami Shobede on Sunday, after news of the former runner-up's death last week.

Thami died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

News of his death sent shock waves throughout the country, with tributes flooding in for the young star.

Thami made a name for himself on season 12 of Idols SA in 2016 and was honoured with a small tribute during this weekend's show.

Host Proverb and judge Randall Abrahams paid tribute to Thami with kind, sombre words. At the end of the show, Thami's music was played as the final credits rolled.

The screen faded to black and a message dedicating the show to him was aired.

It simply read, “In memoriam Thami Shobede, 1988-2019".

Fans were in tears at the tribute and flooded social media with their own.

However, some felt it was not enough and that more should have been done to remember the star.

Others pointed out that the show was planned ahead of time and it would be have been difficult for contestants to sing his songs or have the whole show dedicated to Thami.

The debate raged on, but everyone agreed that he would be missed.

