IN MEMES | 'Idols SA' pays tribute to Thami Shobede
Popular music TV reality show Idols SA paid tribute to Thami Shobede on Sunday, after news of the former runner-up's death last week.
Thami died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning.
News of his death sent shock waves throughout the country, with tributes flooding in for the young star.
Thami made a name for himself on season 12 of Idols SA in 2016 and was honoured with a small tribute during this weekend's show.
Host Proverb and judge Randall Abrahams paid tribute to Thami with kind, sombre words. At the end of the show, Thami's music was played as the final credits rolled.
The screen faded to black and a message dedicating the show to him was aired.
It simply read, “In memoriam Thami Shobede, 1988-2019".
Fans were in tears at the tribute and flooded social media with their own.
However, some felt it was not enough and that more should have been done to remember the star.
Others pointed out that the show was planned ahead of time and it would be have been difficult for contestants to sing his songs or have the whole show dedicated to Thami.
The debate raged on, but everyone agreed that he would be missed.
Thami💔😭😭— Loyiso_S👑😊 (@sandlana_loyiso) September 15, 2019
Rest in Peace 💐🕯️#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/t7I0snnTJT
His videos ke, instead of your ad breaks, would have been another way, to pay Tribute to #Thami, we really needed that. He is one of the #IdolsSA family. pic.twitter.com/XOsibNYZqn— Xan Zar (@Xan32) September 15, 2019
So we will never hear Thami's voice ever again #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/bVTX5iN9ap— #RIPThamiShobede 💔 (@WithlovePearl) September 15, 2019
Thank you #IdolsSA for closing it with Thami's song 😭😭🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/HDbQq8VJFu— Mo (@Habo_Babe) September 15, 2019
#IdolsSA they read our tweets now they are saying today's show was dedicated to Thami... mxm we see u pic.twitter.com/ojCMzS0Khn— Mampho.Malejoane (@simphoza11) September 15, 2019
#IdolsSA Than they play Thami's song 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/jxqPmW5hJz— Boitumelo 🦋 (@Boity_19) September 15, 2019
Thank you Idols we love Thami indeed😭😭😭😭 #TeamFreshMilk forever indeed #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/WOeLTMxsSO— Nhlanhla_Maseko (@Nhlanhl74272991) September 15, 2019
Rest in power Thami❤— _nqobile_ (@nqobi34728312) September 15, 2019
You'll always be my crush👑#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/pZmKmVJMPT
Thank you #IdolsSA for closing it with Thami's song 😭😭🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/HDbQq8VJFu— Mo (@Habo_Babe) September 15, 2019
And here was I waiting for Thami's tribute 😔#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/c008mMS0Gi— Happiness (@Veerh_) September 15, 2019
Damn I thought they'd have a 20 minute tribute for Thami but they just mized in one minute 😔💔 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/RyKvaVWElQ— The Boy (@LSeepolle) September 15, 2019