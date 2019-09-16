SNAPS | 'Love is beautiful': Inside Dineo and Solo’s white wedding

Mzansi's faves Dineo and Solo Langa tied the knot on Saturday at Embassy Hill in Constantia Valley, Cape Town, against a breathtaking backdrop.

It was a star-studded affair as the couple celebrated their magical white wedding with close friends and family.

Known for their successful careers in the entertainment industry, it's no surprise that the wedding was attended by their celebrity friends.

This included actresses Connie Ferguson and Rami Chuene, rapper Nomuzi Mabena, radio personality Mantsoe Pout and Reason and LootLove.

The Queen actress wore a gorgeous embroidered off-the-shoulder peplum gown designed by Orapeleng Medupe, while her hubby looked dapper in a bespoke suit by Otiz Seflo.

Dineo and Solo, who have been together for more than seven years, had a traditional wedding earlier this year and recently announced that they would share their nuptials in a three-part TV wedding special.

The reality show, Kwakhule Kwethu, airs on 1Magic at 7pm on Monday.