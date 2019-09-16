Somizi and Mohale to tie the knot 'next week': Here’s everything we know

Somizi and Mohale are expected to tie the knot next week, weekend media reports say.

When is it?

According to City Press sources, the couple will hold the first of two wedding ceremonies on September 28, with a white wedding set for January.

The traditional ceremony will apparently be held at Mohale's parents' home.

Details surrounding the white wedding in are sketchy.

Who is going to be there and who is going to perform?

With an event as big as this, some of Mzansi's biggest names are set to attend.

A few months ago, the couple revealed that they had invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to their white wedding.

While the full guest list is a secret, Somizi has spilt the tea on who will perform.

Taking to social media recently, he name-dropped Judith Sephuma, Brenda Mtambo, Vusi Nova, Bo, Lerato Kganyago, Naked DJ and Prince Kaybee, among others.

When do the invites go out?

The invites, designed by Liquid Image Consulting, are out.