WATCH | Penny Penny: Drug dealers are killing our children

Papa Penny Penny has added his voice to calls for an end to violence against women and children, warning about drug dealers who are “killing our children”.

The reality TV star took to Instagram over the weekend, after weeks of femicide making headlines across the country, to address his followers.

In a video message he said South Africa was going through the most at the moment, and drug dealers were “killing our children”.

“I see the trouble that is going on in South African, drug dealers killing our children, killing our children. We are witnessing and we are watching when they are killing our children,” he said.

He also lambasted those “who are killing our daughters” and said the number of victims was becoming alarming.

Papa Penny Penny said it was time to take action and protect women and children.

“They are dying in South Africa. Why don't we protect ourselves?” he said.