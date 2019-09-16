TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Penny Penny: Drug dealers are killing our children

16 September 2019
Papa Penny has added his voice to the outcry about gender-based violence and drug dealers.
Papa Penny Penny has added his voice to calls for an end to violence against women and children, warning about drug dealers who are “killing our children”.

The reality TV star took to Instagram over the weekend, after weeks of femicide making headlines across the country, to address his followers.

In a video message he said South Africa was going through the most at the moment, and  drug dealers were “killing our children”.

“I see the trouble that is going on in South African, drug dealers killing our children, killing our children. We are witnessing and we are watching when they are killing our children,” he said. 

He also lambasted those “who are killing our daughters” and said the number of victims was becoming alarming.

Papa Penny Penny said it was time to take action and protect women and children.

“They are dying in South Africa. Why don't we protect ourselves?” he said.

#ahee protect your country our children's our women our daughters

Papa Penny is the latest in a long list of celebs who have spoken out about gender-based violence.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, comedian Tumi Morake called on men to join the narrative, and not only speak out on abuse but also take action.

I feel like we’ve normalised a culture where men are not involved. If you are raped, it is your issue and you must deal with it, like you initiated it. We didn’t apply for this. We need men to be uncomfortable and fight this epidemic with us,” she said.

