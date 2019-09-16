WATCH | Bontle Modiselle's dance moves spark Twitter feud, but she's not here for it
Twitter “doctors” who are hating on TV presenter and radio host Bontle Modiselle's dance moves can take a seat. She has made it clear that their opinions and unsolicited advice mean nothing to her.
Throughout the weekend, Bontle was the talk of the Twitter streets as Mzansi reacted to the #Bontlechallenge, which was sparked by videos of her dancing while pregnant.
Shi Shi Shi, Dlala Kama ShiShi. Aiiiyboh !! 💃💃🔥😍 #FridayLituations pic.twitter.com/jX2FdnEfOF— McDoody (@Mc_Doody) September 13, 2019
One tweep was more than mildly concerned about her and the unborn baby's wellbeing. He went on a rant, accusing Bontle of being abusive to her unborn bundle of joy.
“Wtf is this now? Unborn baby abuse? Shouldn't she be concerned about the health of the baby instead of her right to do whatever she wants with her body? I heard her name was F**ng Bontle, I bet the sperm donor can't say sh** about that neh?”
Most defended her, saying she must not be policed about what she does with her body.
People will have a problem with a pregnant woman dancing but will not see any wrong with her waking up early, cooking, cleaning, fetching water, carrying firewood, hand washing their clothes etc for them. Y'all are hypocrites... #Bontle— I make African butter (@MuthiseBu) September 15, 2019
Yall are triffling as hell!— Bandile Madinane (@Bandz_Wodumo22) September 15, 2019
Yall didn't say jack shit about Beyonce gyrating and alla that while she was pregnant with blue. Leave #Bontle alone!!!
#bontle will stop dancing when she goes on maternity leave the same way y'all stop working when you go on maternity leave. Bontle wena just continue working girl, would love to see more active preggies. We love you beyps— Lesego Tema (@LesegoS_Tema) September 15, 2019
As long as #Bontle's pregnancy is not high risk, then there's nothing to worry about. Yal can chill now and focus on hyping "MasterMind" on his cheating— Buli_Mbundu (@MbunduBuli) September 15, 2019
Bontle finally broke her silence, explaining that medical experts were OK with her exercise and dance routine.
Thank God the negativity has flown right passed me.— BontleBaAfrika (@BontleModiselle) September 15, 2019
Folks would be less concerned if they knew keeping active helps rather than harms...and for as long as the real medical experts give me the okay, the TL can relax. https://t.co/uvFDGadVlA
Below are the dance moves she shared on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Mine and baba’s MOOOOD going into #WomYn2WomYn tomorrow morning 😄. Ending Women’s month in a BIG way (all puns intended lol). I’m really excited to meet and teach all the ladies who’ll be there. Give me all of you and I will give you all of me - Re tlo jaiva goed 💃🏽!!! See you then! 😉🙌🏽🔥❤️ #BontleBaAfrika #bontlebaafrikaproductions