Alert! There's a fake TshisaLIVE out there: don't get duped

TshisaLIVE has become the latest victim in a wave of fake websites pretending to be credible news providers.

The Tiso Blackstar Group entertainment hub has for several years been providing credible and class-leading entertainment news to millions of readers monthly. Now an impostor site is copying our content, often verbatim, with no credit.

This site bears the same name and has even fooled some of our followers on social media.

We take this matter seriously. It is under investigation and we are in discussions with our legal team on how to deal with this matter.

To keep you safe from false news and harmful content, we have drawn up five tips to help you spot the fake.

THE STORIES

While the fake site pretends to be us most of the time, it occasionally goes haywire and publishes stories that are harmful or are misleading. TshisaLIVE holds itself to the highest standard and subscribes to the Press Code of SA, ensuring fair, balanced and credible news.

THE COLOURS

TshisaLIVE sticks with the colours of red, white and black, while the fake site has a black font and white writing on a green background.

THE “A”

One of the biggest giveaways is a giant “A” in the middle of the fake site's name. Instead of bearing the TshisaLIVE title, it reads “TshisAlive”.

BLOCKS VS LISTS

TshisaLIVE's stories are presented in neat little blocks on our home page, running two or three per row. The fake site has its main story on the left and four others to its right, in two rows. Below it is a list of stories, one on each row.

The fake site also runs clickbait ads above the main story and in the middle of the list.

THE WEBSITE'S ADDRESS

TshisaLIVE's official webpage is a subsection of TimesLIVE and so the URL includes TimesLIVE.co.za in it and will start with https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live. The fake site's address ends in “.com”.

So, when in doubt, just check your address bar.