IN MEMES | Fans stan for Solo and Dineo 'ancestral' moment on wedding special
The couple revealed how important their ancestors and their callings were to the process.
Solo and Dineo's three-part wedding special, Kwakhule Kwethu, had fans stanning over them for being proudly African and showing their cultural practice on national TV.
The first episode which aired on Monday night on 1Magic was set to start at 7pm but caused a mini frenzy when it aired 20 minutes late.
The technical glitch didn't deter the show from drawing in the masses who took to the socials expressing how real and engaging the couple's show was.
Dineo and Solo have been shy to open up about their relationship in the past and fans felt that it was a breath of fresh air to see them all “loved up” and talking about how they first met.
They took viewers on a journey of their wedding preps from their traditional to white wedding.
Like a scene on Our Perfect Wedding, Dineo shared an intimate moment where she and her bridesmaids went for their dress fittings and she showed them her wedding dress for the first time.
With tears down their faces, The Queen actress and her friends couldn't believe that she was finally going to walk down the aisle and become Solo's wife.
One of the most touching scenes was of Solo and Dineo sharing an intimate moment in their ancestral practice by a river bank, where they asked for guidance and protection.
Viewers were grateful and thankful to the couple for showing them their journey into Ubungoma together.
Here is what tweeps had to say about the intimate moment:
Getting to someone who shares the same spirituality with u is totally amazing. 💕💕 #KwakuhleKwethu pic.twitter.com/ZsTHQbS7aX— Tatted Tee (@rebel_rosey2) September 17, 2019
#KwakuhleKwethu If you find your roots and African spirituality connecting you to your ancestors black child you have won. pic.twitter.com/Nv1SGpBD7Z— Thabo Somoody (@SemudiThabo) September 17, 2019
Love you for recognizing the importance of Amadlozi @therealdineo ♥️— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) September 16, 2019
What a beautiful scene 🙏🏽 #KwakuhleKwethu
I got got goosebumps wow spirituality on another level #KwakuhleKwethu pic.twitter.com/KJeamr90xg— 👑Bubu 👑 (@Busisiw11884312) September 16, 2019
I feel like we’ve always been there - we just don’t do it publicly I guess #KwakuhleKwethu https://t.co/E9YbpHKT6B— Gabi Mbele (@TheGabi) September 16, 2019
Couple that prays together ❤❤ I really loved the idlozi recognition and how they both value customs and culture @therealdineo #KwakuhleKwethu— Mbarleigh🌹 (@palesa_nels) September 16, 2019
Culture, if your black and you think this is wrong. Maybe something is wrong with you, how can you adopt a culture foreign to yours and say it’s better then your roots ? Kinda seems like selfhate #KwakuhleKwethu— ZuluWar (@Sanelechiliza3) September 17, 2019
I've always been intrigued by the SA traditional culture when it comes to weddings. I learnt quite a bit from this show. #KwakuhleKwethu— Sophia Chitemere (@ImSophia_C) September 16, 2019
Well done @therealdineo @ThisIsSoloSA , really enjoying the authenticity of the story/production. Fantastic that you are showcasing culture like this. Camagu. #KwakuhleKwethu— Thuto-@bpsf1- Motsie (@Thane_HRH) September 16, 2019
So beautiful to see them respecting and embracing our culture 😍— Scelo Hlophe (@Scelow_h) September 16, 2019
Most certainly got schooled #KwakuhleKwethu