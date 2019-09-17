TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans stan for Solo and Dineo 'ancestral' moment on wedding special

The couple revealed how important their ancestors and their callings were to the process.

17 September 2019 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Solo and Dineo take viewers into their three-part wedding special called 'Kwakhule Kwethu' which airs on Monday.
Image: Instagram

Solo and Dineo's three-part wedding special, Kwakhule Kwethu, had fans stanning over them for being proudly African and showing their cultural practice on national TV.  

The first episode which aired on Monday night on 1Magic was set to start at 7pm but caused a mini frenzy when it aired 20 minutes late.

The technical glitch didn't deter the show from drawing in the masses who took to the socials expressing how real and engaging the couple's show was.

Dineo and Solo have been shy to open up about their relationship in the past and fans felt that it was a breath of fresh air to see them all “loved up” and talking about how they first met.

They took viewers on a journey of their wedding preps from their traditional to white wedding.

Like a scene on Our Perfect Wedding, Dineo shared an intimate moment where she and her bridesmaids went for their dress fittings and she showed them her wedding dress for the first time.

With tears down their faces, The Queen actress and her friends couldn't believe that she was finally going to walk down the aisle and become Solo's wife.

One of the most touching scenes was of Solo and Dineo sharing an intimate moment in their ancestral practice by a river bank, where they asked for guidance and protection.

Viewers were grateful and thankful to the couple for showing them their journey into Ubungoma together.

Here is what tweeps had to say about the intimate moment: 

