IN MEMES| Imagine paying R40k for driver's licences and still not getting the right one
Woza Mbaweezy, kushubile!
We all know that getting a driver's licence can be tricky, but imagine spending R40k to try get it and then end up with the wrong one.
That was the story of a woman who approached Mulaudzi to help her and her sisters get driver's licences. She paid R40k for the licences but claims he messed her around.
Sis was fuming when she went for her licence, tested for a code 10 and ended up with a code 14. She doesn't even ride a truck!
Gatvol after three years of trying to fix the mess, she went to Rea Tsotella to get peace.
But it was all drama, as Mulaudzi refused to give a direct answer on how she ended up with the wrong licence.
Fans of the show were shocked by the amount they had paid for the licence and also said sis had made a serious moemish by exposing her “dodgy dealings” to the nation on the show.
They even called on transport minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene.
Soon social media was flooded with memes and jokes about the episode, as the show trended on Twitter.
Umsho ngale license you can drive koloi ya Elijah! Surely pic.twitter.com/FIAPUL0Z1v— IG: Khanyiekay (@KHANYIEKAY) September 16, 2019
These ladies knew that they were going to obtain licenses fraudulently, but manje they are crying foul because things went south. #ReaTsotella— #AmINext (@dineo_portiia) September 16, 2019
If I did code 10 tests and got code 14 license I wouldn't be on TV telling people all this!!!!! #ReaTsotellaMonday #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/m8EHVJRJgY— Mr Yummy Ugly (@TeepicSoul) September 16, 2019
He banna. This lady on #ReaTsotella went to test with Code 10 vehicle and came out with Code 14 licence. How is this possible ?— WaMphuthi (@WaMphuthi) September 16, 2019
People will be arrested after this show....this ladies ke mamparas of the year #ReaTsotellaMonday #ReaTsotella— Thuls (@MmathuleB) September 16, 2019
40k for a driver's license #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/KBd4CxubWP— JB Radebe (@radebejabulane_) September 16, 2019
Me watching #ReaTsotellaMonday mxm pic.twitter.com/vtQsJ2WESV— Dawgydawg (@Dawgydawg4) September 16, 2019
40k really!!! #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/DVnZ8qGQrE— Kekeletso (@Kekeletsoo1) September 16, 2019
#ReaTsotella iyadura ilicence pic.twitter.com/3RTLntKYZf— #HerNameIsSnikiwe (@Snikiwe26) September 16, 2019
How mulaudzi chawed the R40K— Iam_thatprecious (@Olwethupreciou2) September 16, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/GX24eLb8Mm
#ReaTsotellaMonday I think bishop wants code 14 and he's ready to pay 40k naye 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LdlEOkKBzB— S N A P (@snap_jiggar) September 16, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday— RockStarNathi (@NkosiNATHIZwane) September 16, 2019
Police please go pay that guy a visit pic.twitter.com/EMl1JIcBvm
40k for a lisence?🤯, man It beta a golden driving license(all them codes)/commercial pilot license/medical lincense/cooking license/Liquor license in fact, it should be an 'All In One' kinda license with no expiration dates...#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/LloVNI2Nx5— Rands (@Rendani_69) September 16, 2019