IN MEMES| Imagine paying R40k for driver's licences and still not getting the right one

Woza Mbaweezy, kushubile!

17 September 2019 - 09:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is a host on 'Rea Tsotella'. A woman approached the show after having problems with her driver's licence.
Image: Twitter/ Moja Love

We all know that getting a driver's licence can be tricky, but imagine spending R40k to try get it and then end up with the wrong one.

That was the story of a woman who approached Mulaudzi to help her and her sisters get driver's licences. She paid R40k for the licences but claims he messed her around.

Sis was fuming when she went for her licence, tested for a code 10 and ended up with a code 14. She doesn't even ride a truck!

Gatvol after three years of trying to fix the mess, she went to Rea Tsotella to get peace.

But it was all drama, as Mulaudzi refused to give a direct answer on how she ended up with the wrong licence.

Fans of the show were shocked by the amount they had paid for the licence and also said sis had made a serious moemish by exposing her “dodgy dealings” to the nation on the show.

They even called on transport minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene.

Soon social media was flooded with memes and jokes about the episode, as the show trended on Twitter.

