Is there really a Zuma reality show or nah? Here's what we know so far
Award-winning producer Legend Manqele has refused to confirm or deny that there is a Jacob Zuma reality show on the way.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Manqele said audiences would have to wait and see what he and the Zuma family have in store.
“We are shooting something with the family, but can't say what it is. We would like to ask that people wait until next week to find out,” he said.
It was reported by Sunday Tribune that a Zuma reality show was in the works, but Manqele has said the reports were “premature”.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Manqele shared photos of his crew at the Zuma homestead in Nkandla with the caption: “Leaving former president Jacob Zuma’s house after shooting the most amazing thing.”
Leaving president Jacob Zuma’s house after shooting the most amazing thing 😎 #BARLEADER pic.twitter.com/23ZC2twFdy— Legend Manqele (@LegendManqele) September 13, 2019
One of the photos shared by him was of Nonkanyiso Conco, who shares a son with Zuma.
Manqele disputed reports that the whole Zuma family will feature in the project.
IOL reported that Manqele said “everyone is included” when asked by the publication if the former president would feature in any of the episodes of the so-called reality show.
“The article was premature. Nothing has been decided on and I never mentioned who would be part of the project,” he said.
While the nation will have to wait and see what the producer is shooting with the Zumas, there's no doubt that it will attract a lot of views.