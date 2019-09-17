Is there really a Zuma reality show or nah? Here's what we know so far

Award-winning producer Legend Manqele has refused to confirm or deny that there is a Jacob Zuma reality show on the way.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Manqele said audiences would have to wait and see what he and the Zuma family have in store.

“We are shooting something with the family, but can't say what it is. We would like to ask that people wait until next week to find out,” he said.

It was reported by Sunday Tribune that a Zuma reality show was in the works, but Manqele has said the reports were “premature”.