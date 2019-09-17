TshisaLIVE

Liesl Laurie hits the gym & the results are very clear

17 September 2019 - 12:21 By Jessica Levitt
The radio presenter has been hitting the gym hard.
Image: Instagram/Liesl Laurie

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie has been hitting the gym hard. But, just like us, motivation can be difficult to come by.

Posting a picture of herself working out, Liesl poked fun at herself, explaining that she wished better bodies came easier.

"Am I the only one who wishes I could drop my body at the gym and then pick it back up when it's ready? This is basically me on a Monday."

Meanwhile, we don't understand why Liesl be complaining...

When she looks like this!

Work it.

