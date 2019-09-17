Liesl Laurie hits the gym & the results are very clear
17 September 2019 - 12:21
Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie has been hitting the gym hard. But, just like us, motivation can be difficult to come by.
Posting a picture of herself working out, Liesl poked fun at herself, explaining that she wished better bodies came easier.
"Am I the only one who wishes I could drop my body at the gym and then pick it back up when it's ready? This is basically me on a Monday."
Meanwhile, we don't understand why Liesl be complaining...
When she looks like this!
Work it.