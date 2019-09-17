LISTEN | Nasty C's got a BET hip-hop award nod for best flow, here's who he's up against

Psst! Did you know rapper Nasty C is nominated for a BET hip-hop award for the Best International Flow? Yup, we know, well deserved, right?

Fans learnt this when BET International recently announced the launch of the new category to honour artists from around the world during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019.

The "Zulu Man With Some Power" is super excited about the nomination and his stans are already rallying behind him.

Their excited reached a peak recently when Ivy's son announced that he had “touched down” in Atlanta, where the awards are set to take place next month. Sadly, he didn't explain what he was planning to do there.