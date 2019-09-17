TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Nasty C's got a BET hip-hop award nod for best flow, here's who he's up against

17 September 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Nasty C is might bag a BET Award for the Best Flow.
Nasty C is might bag a BET Award for the Best Flow.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Psst! Did you know rapper Nasty C is nominated for a BET hip-hop award for the Best International Flow? Yup, we know, well deserved, right? 

Fans learnt this when BET International recently announced the launch of the new category to honour artists from around the world during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019.  

The "Zulu Man With Some Power" is super excited about the nomination and his stans are already rallying behind him.

Their excited reached a peak recently when Ivy's son announced that he had “touched down” in Atlanta, where the awards are set to take place next month. Sadly, he didn't explain what he was planning to do there.

Nasty C is dubbed a “rap god” in Mzansi for serving us with some fire lyrics, just check...

But is he fresher than his competition?

Well, let's take a look:

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (U.K.)

Kalash (France)

View this post on Instagram

S A L A M

A post shared by KALASH (@kalash972) on

Lil Simz (U.K.)

View this post on Instagram

felt nostalgic , might delete later

A post shared by simz (@littlesimz) on

Sarkodie (Ghana)

And Tory Lanez (Canada)

The award ceremony will return to Atlanta, Georgia in the US on October 5 and will be televised a few days later on October 8.

Rowlene: I want people to know me outside of Nasty C

"I want to send a message to people that if I wanted to have features on the album I can, but I won't."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Forget Kanye, Nasty C's BEEN leading his own Sunday choir!

Nasty C's sunday choir will melt your heart
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

MASSIVE! Nasty C nominated for 9 Afrimas

Nasty C stays winning.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Bontle Modiselle's dance moves spark Twitter feud, but she's not here for it

TV personality Bontle Modiselle won't let pregnancy stop her from doing what she loves most - dancing
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bonang buys Pinky Girl a BMW, and the net can't deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Idols SA twins respond to haters calling them 'ugly' TshisaLIVE
  3. Lungisa Xhamela left 'gutted' by Thami Shobede's death: I thought he would be ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi and Mohale to tie the knot 'next week': Here’s everything we know TshisaLIVE
  5. Mihlali Ndamase blesses her mom with a new set of wheels TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X