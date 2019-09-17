TshisaLIVE

Moja Love axes 'FBK Millionaires' after four episodes

Is it just 'technical issues' or is DJ Coach faking his millionaire lifestyle?

17 September 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kgopotso Tsekeleke Mmutlane, aka DJ Coach, of Forex Broker Killer (FBK) has had his reality show shelved after just four episodes.
Image: DJ Coach Instagram

Moja Love has pulled reality show, FBK Millionaires off air after just four episodes amidst claims that its star is faking his lifestyle.

Reality show FBK Millionaires, which follows businessman Kgopotso Tsekeleke Mmutlane, popularly known as DJ Coach, started airing on August 17.

Fans of the show were greeted with a message this weekend stating that the series had been cancelled by the channel - with no further explanation.

The series sparked debate across Mzansi since its launch for DJ Coach's flashy lifestyle.

Some swore that his business had made him rich, while others labelled him a scammer. Social media was filled with videos claiming to have caught him in a lie.

Many have suggested that the show has been cancelled because DJ Coach has been found to be a fraud.

The channel denied this, however, and told TshisaLIVE that the show was cancelled for "technical" reasons.

In a statement, the channel claimed there was an issue with the show's footage.

"The show has been cancelled for now due to technical issues we have with the footage," said Lindiwe Mbonambi, the channel's head of marketing and PR.

Mbonambi added that technicians are "working on solving the issue" but did not comment on whether or not the show would return.

Taking to social media, DJ Coach slammed claims that he is a "scammer" and claimed the show had been cancelled because the audio data from it had been lost.

"People can conclude whatever they want to conclude...I know they talk bad things but deep down they are inspired. If you are a guy and you are not inspired, definitely your girlfriend is inspired.

"If you are a girl and you are not inspired, definitely your boyfriend can't sleep without looking at my pictures. Not because of what I have achieved, but because I am an inspiration to the world," he added.

Watch his full statement below:

