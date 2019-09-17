Prince Kaybee hires legal team to help woman in 'road-rage' assault

Popular DJ Prince Kaybee has come to the rescue of a woman allegedly assaulted in an apparent road-rage incident in Bloemfontein over the weekend, providing her with access to his legal team in her fight.

Kaybee was one of several celebrities who were outraged by a video of the incident, which went viral on social media this week.

In the video, a woman can be seen marching towards a car, shouting for the owner of the vehicle to drive. In her rage, she can be seen slamming the driver's door and swearing.

The driver, Thobekile Mbhele, said on Twitter that the woman's husband had allegedly choked and hit her before and after the video.

Thobekile said she did not know what provoked the attack because she had simply stopped at a red traffic light when the car stopped behind her and the man allegedly attacked her.

Prince Kaybee was angered by the incident and taking to Twitter offered to help Thobekile with legal assistance.

“I wish the f**ker would try choke me. Anyway I can offer you legal assistance if you not sorted. I have a legal team in Bloemfontein where you are. Please let me know,” he wrote in a message to Thobekile.

Thobekile told TshisaLIVE that Prince Kaybee got in touch with her shortly after the message was posted to offer his team to her at no charge.

“He told me that he has a team in Bloemfontein that can help me out and offered to pay for the legal fees. He got me in touch with lawyers and the firm has already informed us that the fees will be paid by Prince Kaybee. I am so grateful to him for everything that he has done. He has been amazing.”

Police confirmed the incident to TshisaLIVE and said a case of common assault had been opened by Thobekile at the Parkweg police station in Bloemfontein.

“A case of common assault was opened at Parkweg police station after an incident on the September 15 at approximately 11.30am. The complainant alleges that she was stopped at a robot, waiting for the light to change, when the suspect came to her vehicle and started assaulting her for no reason.

“There have been no arrests but the suspect is known. The matter is now under investigation,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said.