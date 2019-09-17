SNAPS | Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is living her best life in Brazil

Veteran TV host Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu's decision to quit television almost four years ago birthed a new life for her, which has us green with envy.

She is travelling the world and thanks to her Instagram page we are able to keep up with a fave.

On Sunday, she left for Rio and has been serving us with looks and breathtaking sites since she arrived.

Here are five cute snaps:

Ready for Rio