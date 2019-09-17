SNAPS | Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is living her best life in Brazil
17 September 2019 - 15:12
Veteran TV host Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu's decision to quit television almost four years ago birthed a new life for her, which has us green with envy.
She is travelling the world and thanks to her Instagram page we are able to keep up with a fave.
On Sunday, she left for Rio and has been serving us with looks and breathtaking sites since she arrived.
Here are five cute snaps:
Ready for Rio
Off we go
Christ the Redeemer statue
Selaro steps
Enjoying the sun set