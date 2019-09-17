TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is living her best life in Brazil

17 September 2019 - 15:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Noeleen is living her best life
Noeleen is living her best life
Image: Via Instagram

Veteran TV host Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu's decision to quit television almost four years ago birthed a new life for her, which has us green with envy.

She is travelling the world and thanks to her Instagram page we are able to keep up with a fave. 

On Sunday, she left for Rio and has been serving us with looks and breathtaking sites since she arrived. 

Here are five cute snaps:

Ready for Rio 

View this post on Instagram

Rio here I come.

A post shared by Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu (@noeleenmaholwanasangqu) on

Off we go

Christ the Redeemer statue 

View this post on Instagram

It was hot up that mountain but oh so worth it

A post shared by Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu (@noeleenmaholwanasangqu) on

Selaro steps 

Enjoying the sun set

X