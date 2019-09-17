TshisaLIVE

The Zumas are getting their own reality show

17 September 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Former president Jacob Zuma will star in the reality show.
Former president Jacob Zuma will star in the reality show.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Move over Kim K and Queen B, Jay Z is set to get his own reality show soon.

Former president Jacob Zuma and his family will soon make their debut on TV screens, giving Mzansi a unique look at their lives.

Award-winning producer Legend Manqele hinted at the project recently, posting a series of snaps from a shoot at Nkandla, alongside the caption: Meet the Zumas.

Legend is known for producing the popular reality television shows including Living the Dream with Somizi and Being Bonang.

Legend confirmed the project to Sunday Tribune, explaining that he is shooting “a season of something” with the Zumas.

One of the teasers featured Zuma's partner Nonkanyiso Conco's, legend said the show would also feature her journey.

“The company is looking at walking a journey with her and it is going to be for public consumption through traditional media.”

Although a release date for the show was not announced, social media is already excited at the idea of watching Zuma spill tea with Mzansi.

