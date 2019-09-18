Fans not impressed with Riky Rick meeting ‘racist’ Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy says the comments attributed to him are fake
Fans have slammed Riky Rick for posing with legendary designer Tommy Hilfiger, citing a controversial rumour that Tommy didn't like black people wearing his clothes.
The rapper this week shared a snap on Twitter of himself and the designer during the presentation of the Fall 2019 “Tommy x Lewis” collection, a collaboration between Tommy and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in Milan.
Boss Makhado x Malume @TommyHilfiger 🙏🏾🙌🏾❤️ #2020vision pic.twitter.com/zFwLTF7nxY— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) September 17, 2019
While Riky was on cloud nine at meeting his idol, social media users soon flooded the comments section of the post with claims that Tommy was a racist.
According to Fashionista, a rumour started in 1996 that Tommy had appeared on Oprah's TV show saying that he wouldn't have made his clothes so “nice” if he knew people of colour would wear them.
The fashion site explained that none of the rumours were true, as he had never even been on Oprah's show when they started. However, he eventually did go on the show in 2007 to put the rumours to bed.
He denied the claims again in 2012 when he featured in Fern Mallis' 92Y Fashion Icons' series, as reported by international fashion publication WWD, and again on The Wendy Williams Show in 2016.
Still the rumour has persisted and when Riky posted the snap alongside a lengthy caption of what it meant to him to finally meet the man he looked up to as a young child, he was dragged.
Tommy's name trended on Twitter as fans weighed in on the picture.
That man doesn't want black people to wear his clothes though— sakhi (@biggsmallz1) September 17, 2019
Tommy Hilfiger said he doesn't want black people wearing his brand. There are so many racist brands that y'all continue to buy and be validated by...💔 https://t.co/eKaJD2S3H8— ✨Morubisi✨ (@Feather_Ruffler) September 18, 2019
Starstruck...you forget that he is not cool with blacks..— BlackRoyale' (@KLouw15) September 17, 2019
Others defended Riky and brought receipts to prove that the rumours were false.
Here’s Hilfiger addressing that Matter... judge for yourselves. pic.twitter.com/S4lq1XmkQR— GIᖴT 🇿🇦 ᴹᴬᴷᴼᵀᴵ (@iamGiftedstill) September 18, 2019
But he just did a collection with Lewis Hamilton u guys— Peace_ Nyonie (@NyoniePeace) September 18, 2019
Ricky has a family to feed...— #Life (@SirLordLife) September 18, 2019
Critisizing leads to poverty, Eat wena Ricky, phuk the rest...because if they were in your shoes they would eat too...