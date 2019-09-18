Fans not impressed with Riky Rick meeting ‘racist’ Tommy Hilfiger

While Riky was on cloud nine at meeting his idol, social media users soon flooded the comments section of the post with claims that Tommy was a racist.

According to Fashionista, a rumour started in 1996 that Tommy had appeared on Oprah's TV show saying that he wouldn't have made his clothes so “nice” if he knew people of colour would wear them.

The fashion site explained that none of the rumours were true, as he had never even been on Oprah's show when they started. However, he eventually did go on the show in 2007 to put the rumours to bed.

He denied the claims again in 2012 when he featured in Fern Mallis' 92Y Fashion Icons' series, as reported by international fashion publication WWD, and again on The Wendy Williams Show in 2016.

Still the rumour has persisted and when Riky posted the snap alongside a lengthy caption of what it meant to him to finally meet the man he looked up to as a young child, he was dragged.

Tommy's name trended on Twitter as fans weighed in on the picture.