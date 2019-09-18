SA beams with pride as Ndlovu Youth Choir wows in the finale of 'America's Got Talent'
The Ndlovu Youth Choir are seriously all that is right in SA at the moment.
They again lit up the stage of America's Got Talent and had scores of people at home and abroad rallying behind them as they edged closer to bagging the title of being crowned 2019 winners.
On their performance in the show's finale, the choir said it was important for it to represent a unified Africa and what it is all about... the future.
“Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united Africa. Africa has the world's youngest population and our hope is that our performance reflected the talent, opportunity and potential of millions of young people. One nation, one continent.”
On Twitter, many were conveying their well-wishes to the choir and even promised to vote for them to ensure that they get the R14.5-million prize money and residency in Las Vegas.
AMAZING! The supremely talented #NdlovuYouthChoir owned the world stage! Pride of South Africa. Now let's celebrate and recognise their talent at home too. 🇿🇦❤— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) September 18, 2019
We are voting guys, just download Tunnelbear VPN, Select USA as your country then you will be able to vote online 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌#NdlovuYouthChoir pic.twitter.com/VlIk7ROg8I— No Wife EC (@ZolisaZoe) September 18, 2019
Thank you @ChoirAfrica, that performance was 🙆🏾♂️🍾🔥🔥🔥#AGT #NdlovuYouthChoir pic.twitter.com/MUJwj90jea— Sim_Piwe (@Rob_Piwe) September 18, 2019
South Africa's pride and joy. 😍The whole country is behind you #NdlovuYouthChoir all the best. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/x3waVY6tje— IG:Bossb_n 🇿🇦 #AmINext (@Bossb_n) September 17, 2019
After over five weeks , the #NdlovuYouthChoir say they are ready to go back home. There is no place like home. After all the fast food and fancy hotel food, they say they want to have some "papa and meat!" Well done @ChoirAfrica! pic.twitter.com/a2j44ONFfy— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) September 18, 2019
@ChoirAfrica What an amazing performance! Our hearts are filled with pride! #NdlovuYouthChoir #Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/9N4fk1ATMY— Ruth Cummings (@Oofie76) September 18, 2019
South Africa's pride and joy @ChoirAfrica— MM (@Mahlatse_mogale) September 18, 2019
My heart is filled with pride!.#NdlovuYouthChoir
#Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/CZBG6xlfVp
👏👏🏾👏👏🏾 #NdlovuYouthChoir South Africa , Africa and the world just loves your work- you are a reflection of the incredible talent and energy from our continent @ChoirAfrica pic.twitter.com/t2pnsap8hk 🏆🏆🏆🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #AGTfinal @ChampionSAfrica @Feliciamabuza @NathiMthethwaSA— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) September 18, 2019