WATCH | Thami Shobede's friend details his last moments

18 September 2019 - 16:50 By Karishma Thakurdin and Kyle Zeeman

Friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Assemblies of God hall in Sandton to celebrate the life of Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede. 

The star, who made a name for himself on season 12 of the popular music competition in 2016, died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria last Thursday morning at the age of 31.

It was an emotionally charged afternoon as those close to Thami shared memories of him.

One of his close friends, Themba Humana, spoke about how Thami said he was happy to see everyone around him on the Monday and was grateful for the flowers everyone had brought him. 

Themba added that Thami lived for his family and friends. 

A funeral service will be held in Thami's honour in his hometown of Mtubatuba in northern KZN on Saturday.

Thami's friends from Idols SA also paid tribute to him through a touching musical performance. 

