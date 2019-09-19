TshisaLIVE

Bonang on 'spanking' ruling: I can hear all African moms already ‘not in my household’

19 September 2019 - 12:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang Matheba has weighed in on the Constitutional Court's decision
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Media mogul Bonang Matheba has weighed in on a Constitutional Court ruling that spanking children is illegal, joking that African moms won't have any of it.

The ConCourt said in a statement on Wednesday that the ruling had its roots in a 2017 case of a father who was convicted of assaulting his 13-year-old son. The father argued that he was administering moderate and reasonable chastisement under common law.

The ruling has split South Africa with human rights groups claiming that chastising children by spanking them unjustifiably limited their rights to dignity and freedom from violence and amounted to assault.

Beyond the heated discussions at the dinner table and office water cooler, social media was buzzing with comments on the ruling.

Bonang was one of the most famous voices to respond to the judgement and joked that African moms would respond by saying "not in my house". 

Her tweet garnered over 4,700 likes and nearly a thousand retweets.

It also drew over around 300 comments, with many fans sharing stories of their own experiences of growing up with "the belt".

