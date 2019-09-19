Cassper gets shoutout from Swizz Beatz in the US

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is the talk of America after being praised on popular US radio show, The Breakfast Club.

Cassper was given a young shoutout by Swizz Beatz during an interview with the show's Charlamagne tha God on Wednesday. The pair took turns gushing over his excellent performance at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Showing how impressed he was by Cassper, Charlamagne said, "Before Jay and Bey went on and after Ed Sheeran, it was Cassper Nvoyest. Cassper killed it. He went on and after such major acts and still killed it. He was a co-headliner like that."

Cassper was amped by the shoutout and took to Twitter to thank the pair.

“Shout out to Swizz Beatz and Charlamagne for the mention on the breakfast club yesterday. Love Africa time!”