Fans shocked by fake modelling deal on Rea Tsotella

Fans were shooketh on Wednesday when TK went on Rea Tsotella to recount how he had been scammed out of his hard-earned coins by a "casting agent".

He said he had paid Themba R2,000 to be the face of a brand but he never saw any joy from the deal.

TK said that he went for auditions last year and was told about a deal in Lesotho but whenever they were set to leave, he would be fed excuses.

There were apparently around 10 people who paid the R2,000 fee to audition - but none got a deal.

Themba denied that he was running a scam and said he was working hard.

But TK wasn't having any of it and told him he will "never see heaven".

"You are the devil's favourite," he added.

Fans of the show were just as shocked and flooded social media with messages and memes about the episode.