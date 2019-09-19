Fans shocked by fake modelling deal on Rea Tsotella
Fans were shooketh on Wednesday when TK went on Rea Tsotella to recount how he had been scammed out of his hard-earned coins by a "casting agent".
He said he had paid Themba R2,000 to be the face of a brand but he never saw any joy from the deal.
TK said that he went for auditions last year and was told about a deal in Lesotho but whenever they were set to leave, he would be fed excuses.
There were apparently around 10 people who paid the R2,000 fee to audition - but none got a deal.
Themba denied that he was running a scam and said he was working hard.
But TK wasn't having any of it and told him he will "never see heaven".
"You are the devil's favourite," he added.
Fans of the show were just as shocked and flooded social media with messages and memes about the episode.
#ReaTsotellaWednesday "it's a scam honey" pic.twitter.com/kmhUFcGvPf— S N A P (@snap_jiggar) September 18, 2019
#ReaTsotellaWednesday i feel like he didnt pay back pic.twitter.com/ybdEmRxvxh— Father Cozy (@Coziest_Tizzy) September 18, 2019
The yellow model 😳😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙆🏾 #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/xZ8LKSbK7s— Meza (@Pumpesh10) September 18, 2019
#ReaTsotellaWednesday Scam Scam scam said ehng... pic.twitter.com/AXKec2Zqm4— Busisiwe (@Busisiw74897465) September 18, 2019
#ReaTsotellaWednesday can we find moloko , I wanna see something pic.twitter.com/YX88IUDUIM— June July (@EmX_ZA) September 18, 2019
Support black business they say #ReaTsotellaWednesday #Fraudster pic.twitter.com/kXRCcyrhRi— Luwi (@LuwiOthandiweyo) September 18, 2019
Why do we pay money to cast or to get into a competition !!!! This brother was scammed by mafundani !!#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/vf9gTcuH7m— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) September 18, 2019
Can you call the guy in I wanna see something 😂#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/9rSoUlhNgF— Dimakatso_Minx (@DimakatsoMinx) September 18, 2019
I don't know if it's just me. But when someone is at the show for scamming people I hope to find a tweet where someone from these streets has been scammed by the person, someone ona le inside info nje #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/9v6UnPqHtZ— Aphiwe Gobingca (@Phiwe_Mgwelana) September 18, 2019
🤣 one day I will make a threadka Themba guys. 🤣 you gonna laugh! #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/ghOkVDmMoY— Khens ❤ (@khens_b) September 18, 2019
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Themba is a scam bathong! We still waiting for our money after 2 years. #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/WMIN3bqhB7— Khens ❤ (@khens_b) September 18, 2019