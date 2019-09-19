TshisaLIVE

Gareth Cliff hates paper straws, gets spicy with 'environmental zealots'

19 September 2019 - 10:04 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Radio and television personality Gareth Cliff is not here for paper straws.
Radio and television personality Gareth Cliff is not here for paper straws.
Image: Via Gareth Cliff Instagram

The demand for paper straws is increasing, but radio and television personality Gareth Cliff is having none of it.

The straws were introduced worldwide to aid in eliminating single-use plastics that end up in the ocean, killing marine animals.

Environmental movements have recommended a ban on plastic straws and most food outlets have started using alternative products.

Greenwash! Environment-friendly plastic bag claims prove to be false

It’s greenwashing at its worst — millions of branded plastic supermarket carrier bags claimed to be recyclable are not. Thanks to the addition of a ...
News
2 years ago

However, Gareth took to Instagram to say paper straws “ruined” his smoothie at the gym, adding, “paper straws be damned”.

In his rant, he said they sucked and that he didn't care how many “environmental zealots” told him otherwise.

“Not every drink should turn into paper soup within seconds,” he said.

His comments didn't sit well with many, but Gareth wasn't bothered, telling his followers to unfollow him.

“It's a ... smoothie. I drink it with a straw. Plastic was invented for these kinds of things. Unfollow me pls (sic).”

After being criticised by one follower, he said: “I know what's going on, you think you are making a difference. Keep it up,” he said. “I just want non-bullshit straws. You came into my timeline and ventured a big brave opinion and now you are calling me touchy. Do I know you? Do I care about you? Do I care for your opinion? I'll give you a guess ... ”

MORE

Donald Trump 2020: Suck it up, it's just a little straw

US president Donald Trump is selling a 10-pack bundle of branded plastic straws for about R209.
News
1 month ago

Donald Trump campaign idea sucks

Trump said this week he had seen a groundswell in support from African-American voters, as he hit back at claims of racism
Business
1 month ago

Switch from plastic up to consumers

Search for alternatives to single-use items spurs manufacturers
Business
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'We are head over heels': Zodwa and new bae open up about their love TshisaLIVE
  2. Moja Love axes 'FBK Millionaires' after four episodes TshisaLIVE
  3. Wanna join the #MoonchildChallenge? Here's how it's done TshisaLIVE
  4. Idols SA twins respond to haters calling them 'ugly' TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES| Imagine paying R40k for driver's licences and still not getting the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X