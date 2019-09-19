Gareth Cliff hates paper straws, gets spicy with 'environmental zealots'
The demand for paper straws is increasing, but radio and television personality Gareth Cliff is having none of it.
The straws were introduced worldwide to aid in eliminating single-use plastics that end up in the ocean, killing marine animals.
Environmental movements have recommended a ban on plastic straws and most food outlets have started using alternative products.
However, Gareth took to Instagram to say paper straws “ruined” his smoothie at the gym, adding, “paper straws be damned”.
In his rant, he said they sucked and that he didn't care how many “environmental zealots” told him otherwise.
“Not every drink should turn into paper soup within seconds,” he said.
His comments didn't sit well with many, but Gareth wasn't bothered, telling his followers to unfollow him.
“It's a ... smoothie. I drink it with a straw. Plastic was invented for these kinds of things. Unfollow me pls (sic).”
After being criticised by one follower, he said: “I know what's going on, you think you are making a difference. Keep it up,” he said. “I just want non-bullshit straws. You came into my timeline and ventured a big brave opinion and now you are calling me touchy. Do I know you? Do I care about you? Do I care for your opinion? I'll give you a guess ... ”