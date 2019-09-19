WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi
DJ Zinhle dominated the Twitter trends list on Thursday morning after a video of her and Jessica Nkosi went viral.
The video, taken at an event in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, was posted to Zinhle's Instagram Stories.
In the video, Jessica is seen singing to Stefflon Don and French Montana's song called Hurtin' Me while the pair look at the camera.
Jessica is seen singing the lyrics, “I heard you've got a new girlfriend and it's hurting me".
The actresses' personal life made headlines over the weekend when she took to social media to talk about her relationship issues and claimed she was no longer with the father of her child. He has yet to comment on the claims.
The lyrics of the song were not lost on social media users who made reference to Jessica's relationship issues and drew comparisons with Zinhle's previous relationship problems.
They made their point through memes and messages.
When Dj Zinhle is trending i always think she found AKA's phone password. pic.twitter.com/J8U2uIdj1k— Peter_jr_mokhoabane (@khoasa) September 19, 2019
Jessica nkosi on that video with Dj zinhle pic.twitter.com/iiimkguCFM— #IThAmBo OUT RN! "🔥 (@IamLeeCore) September 19, 2019
While others defended Zinhle and explained that the only time she should be trending was for her music.
Okay say what you want about Dj Zinhle thina syamthanda siBusy sidansela here track...khulumani Nina bo malambane abathengelwa utshwala nidliwe nibuyele emakini ningenalutho pic.twitter.com/I809E3Wsrq— Lu_man🇵🇾 (@Lu_man1207) September 19, 2019
DJ Zinhle was friends with that hun before the cheating scandal & now y'all making it seem like their relationship is solely based on sharing mgowo stories— Xoli ✨💋 (@IneffableBunny_) September 19, 2019
Appreciation tweet for Umlilo🔥🔥🔥 by DJ Zinhle pic.twitter.com/oWEkdT73SZ— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) September 19, 2019
It's always women on the first line to call DJ Zinhle out and have her dragged on the tl unnecessarily. The hypocrisy is beyond my understanding. 🚮— siphokazi🌼 (@KaziiMtshali_) September 19, 2019
Are you guys gonna come for Dj Zinhle everytime there’s a cheating scandal on the TL?— IG: Lungile_Thembo (@Lungii_T) September 19, 2019