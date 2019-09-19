WATCH | Thami Shobede’s mom pens a heartfelt letter to her son

Tears flowed at the Assemblies of God hall in Sandton on Wednesday as fans, friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede, with a heartbreaking letter from his mother to the star being read.

Thami died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria last Thursday at the age of 31.

He made a name for himself on season 12 of the popular TV music competition in 2016.

The memorial service was filled with emotion and several times the star's mother Mantombi Buthelezi could be heard sobbing loudly.

'I'll forever praise God for giving me a son like you"

Dressed in black, Mantombi sat with tissues in hand as a letter to her son was read on stage.

In it Mantombi said that Thami was a breadwinner and said she would forever praise God for giving her a son like him.

"I know you had big dreams and goals to achieve but it was God (who took you from us). You are still with us. You will give me the power and energy and blessing to do everything that you wanted to do for us. I will do my best to fulfill your goals.

"You were my friend and you took care of your siblings. I will forever praise God for giving me a son like you. Go well my son. Heaven has gained an angel. Rest well. I love you."