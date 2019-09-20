TshisaLIVE

AKA shuts down xenophobic tensions: We are proudly South African, not anti anything else

20 September 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA has once again called for peace.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

A few weeks after his tweets about the rivalry between SA and Nigeria sparked a massive Twitter storm, AKA has once again called for calm and said that being proudly South African does not make you anti anything else.

The star was caught up in a heated Twitter exchange with Nigerian artists two weeks ago as xenophobic violence erupted across SA. AKA received death threats and warnings not to visit Nigeria after his comments, but later claimed they were “taken out of context” and his words misrepresented.

While he refused to apologise for his comments, he moved to calm tensions again this week when a Twitter follower sent him an article about a Nigerian man being sentenced to six life sentences and an additional 129 years' imprisonment for human trafficking and related charges in SA.

The follower asked AKA to retweet the article until Nigerian artists Ice Prince, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage saw it.

AKA responded by saying the man did not represent Nigeria.

He added that some people did not understand that being proudly South African does not mean hating other countries.

“Nah fam, that person doesn’t represent Nigeria. I think people are getting it twisted. We are proudly South African, not anti anything or anyone,” he wrote.

