TshisaLIVE

Asanda Foji's take on xenophobia will make you check yourself

20 September 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Asanda Foji wants South Africans to check themselves.
Asanda Foji wants South Africans to check themselves.
Image: Via Asanda's Instagram

Since launching her YouTube channel, former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji has been hella candid about trending topics in SA.

Her recent video touched on the topic of xenophobia and contained some really strong words for South Africans.

Asanda joined several celebs by speaking out against the recent violence. 

"During apartheid our forefathers and ancestors ran to exile and went to countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, and Somalia. They were taken in by the very same people that you are killing."

Asanda explained that she doesn't understand the brutal killings.

"I don't know who started it, it is complete nonsense," she said, losing her temper.

She explained that South African artists were accepted when they performed in countries such as Nigeria and were making money there. She said it was wrong then that foreigners in South Africa were treated differently.

"It is wrong. They're people just like you. You don't have a right to kill anyone's child. South Africans sitting there, it is not your place to kill someone's child."

Asanda urged citizens to not be involved in such brutal activities and rather aim to make a change in the country.

MORE

Asanda Foji's monologues has fans concerned... very concerned

Sis is dividing Twitter with her acting skills.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Asanda Foji says new TV role is a ‘blessing from God’

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji will soon make her return to TV with a role as a bride on a SABC 1 show. Asanda‚ who made ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

'Generations The Legacy' loses another actor as 'Jonathan' exits

Shortly after it was announced Angela Motene, played by Lebogang Mthunzi was on her way out - her sibling in the soapie, Jonathan has followed her on ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. 'We are head over heels': Zodwa and new bae open up about their love TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Thami Shobede's friend details his last moments TshisaLIVE
  3. Wanna join the #MoonchildChallenge? Here's how it's done TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I found Kabza with his own brand': Maphorisa hits back at exploitation claims TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
X