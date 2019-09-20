Blaklez opens up about his struggle with depression

Blaklez has opened up about his struggles with depression, explaining how the death of his mother left him in a dark place.

The rapper's mother died in 2013, just months after the birth of his daughter.

Reflecting on his life following her death, Lez said he made several bad choices as he struggled with depression that threatened to destroy him.

"For the next few years I made the worst choices as I struggled with depression. God stayed with me as I fought my way out of a life-threatening mindset."

He said that he was able to find relief in writing and performing.

"These days I write powerful stories thanks to my past," he added.

The star touched on depression and attempting suicide in a song released in February.

The track, called I Have No One, features Lez apologising for several things, including secretly wanting to commit suicide.

"I'm sorry that I have been an underdog my whole life. I'm sorry that I'm secretly trying to take my own life. I'm sorry that when I am by myself I drink the whole night. I'm sorry that I don't believe I'll be alright," he rapped on the song.

He told fans in a series of tweets after the song's release that he wanted to make people aware of mental illness and attack the stigmas attached to them.