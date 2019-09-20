DJ Zinhle to take legal action against alleged academy scammer

DJ Zinhle has apologised to people who lost their hard-earned money in a scam allegedly run by a former employee of her Fuse Academy music school.

The star announced in July that she had shut down the academy and warned people not to pay anyone for enrollment at the school.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Zinhle said, “We shut down the academy in December last year because we were negotiating with a school to merge with. Due to a lot of back and forth, we then realised that a decision wasn't going to be final and because there was no venue, we then decided to no longer take in students.”

She explained that around April, she was alerted that a former colleague was allegedly scamming students and registering them without her knowledge.

She addressed the issue in a statement this week.

“A former employee of Fuse Academy has been misleading students by registering them with the academy, whilst supplying them with her personal banking information. As a result, unsuspecting students have lost money as lessons have not been honoured.”

She said the academy had not received any of the money that was sent by those who had fallen for the scam.

“I have announced the closure of the academy several months ago and as much as I am in dismay and deeply saddened at the events, I need it to be known that the founders of Fuse Academy did not receive any of the monies paid.”

Zinhle said as the co-founder, she has initiated legal action against the former employee with the hope that the issue will be resolved and that the people affected will get their money back.

“I've worked with her for years. In an attempt to reimburse the students, we've found a place in Randburg she'd teach the girls but even that isn't falling through. I have been resorted to open a case against her because it's all getting messy.”

Zinhle extended her apologies to those students who have been affected and have assigned her legal adviser to answer any and all questions related to this occurrence.

The academy was founded by DJ Zinhle and her friend Nomndeni Mdakhi in 2009. It offered, among other things, a 10-week course on the basic skills involved in deejaying and branding workshops.

It was created to empower young talented females who wanted to become DJs by providing training, mentoring, and tutoring, a description on the academy's website explains.

*CORRECTION: This article has been corrected to reflect that the academy was closed because of logistical issues and not because of a scam, as was previously stated.