TshisaLIVE

Hulisani tells of traumatic cemetery encounter: 'The fear... I was shaking... '

'I imagined so many scenarios: robbed, raped, left in a grave'

20 September 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Media personality Hulisani Ravele recounts a traumatic encounter at a cemetery.
Media personality Hulisani Ravele recounts a traumatic encounter at a cemetery.
Image: Via Instagram

With reports of femicide dominating headlines over the last few weeks, TV and radio personality Hulisani can't help but fear for her life after she had an scary encounter at a cemetery this week.

Hulisani took to Twitter to explain that she went to a cemetery on Wednesday to "remember a loved one" but left a few minutes later, shaken.

She explained that while she was walking to the grave, she noticed a man wearing civilian clothes who was holding a rake, and another one walking parallel to him with a spade.

“As I walked to the grave I passed the guy with a rake, I took note of him because he was in civilian clothes, so obviously, not a worker there. As I got to the grave the other guy, walking parallel to the first guy with a spade in his hand and a school bag startled me.”

“He stops a few metres away and greeted me. He then asked me if he could help me clean the grave, I said 'no thank you', as I repositioned myself to see where the first guy was.”

Fortunately for Hulisani the men decided to leave but the incident left her shaken and scared of what could have happened to her.

“The fear that surged through my body after that... I was shaking, I didn’t stop looking around while I imagined so many scenarios such as being robbed, getting raped, left in a grave. Knocked out, kidnapped, raped, never to be seen again.

"I don’t know what’s sadder; that I was unable to perform the simple act of remembering a loved one in peace, or that all those scenarios were and still are a real reality.”

Relieved that she made it home safely, the TV personality went straight to bed to deal with all the emotions.

“I went home, gave thanks for being safe and just slept. Some young girl, some woman won’t get to do that today. I’ll try being a normal, optimistic citizen of this country again tomorrow. For today, 'ke shap'. I wish I knew what the solution is because living defensively, is not it!”

READ MORE

Boity slams government: 'You don't give a f**k about the women of this country'

Ntsiki also got tongues wagging for posting a nude to bring awareness of femicide.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Hulisani Ravele lashes out at troll who compared her freckles with a 'bruised banana'

'I had to respond for that young girl or boy who faces a real battle with teasing and bullying because of their physical appearance'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Bin there, done that in honour of recycling

Take one of our most famous beauty queens, add a handful of glamour-pusses and a man who makes a living out of what we throw away.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Here is who will be hosting the Samas this weekend

The Samas are getting nostalgic.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'We are head over heels': Zodwa and new bae open up about their love TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Thami Shobede's friend details his last moments TshisaLIVE
  3. Wanna join the #MoonchildChallenge? Here's how it's done TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I found Kabza with his own brand': Maphorisa hits back at exploitation claims TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
X