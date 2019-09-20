Hulisani tells of traumatic cemetery encounter: 'The fear... I was shaking... '

With reports of femicide dominating headlines over the last few weeks, TV and radio personality Hulisani can't help but fear for her life after she had an scary encounter at a cemetery this week.

Hulisani took to Twitter to explain that she went to a cemetery on Wednesday to "remember a loved one" but left a few minutes later, shaken.

She explained that while she was walking to the grave, she noticed a man wearing civilian clothes who was holding a rake, and another one walking parallel to him with a spade.

“As I walked to the grave I passed the guy with a rake, I took note of him because he was in civilian clothes, so obviously, not a worker there. As I got to the grave the other guy, walking parallel to the first guy with a spade in his hand and a school bag startled me.”

“He stops a few metres away and greeted me. He then asked me if he could help me clean the grave, I said 'no thank you', as I repositioned myself to see where the first guy was.”

Fortunately for Hulisani the men decided to leave but the incident left her shaken and scared of what could have happened to her.

“The fear that surged through my body after that... I was shaking, I didn’t stop looking around while I imagined so many scenarios such as being robbed, getting raped, left in a grave. Knocked out, kidnapped, raped, never to be seen again.

"I don’t know what’s sadder; that I was unable to perform the simple act of remembering a loved one in peace, or that all those scenarios were and still are a real reality.”

Relieved that she made it home safely, the TV personality went straight to bed to deal with all the emotions.

“I went home, gave thanks for being safe and just slept. Some young girl, some woman won’t get to do that today. I’ll try being a normal, optimistic citizen of this country again tomorrow. For today, 'ke shap'. I wish I knew what the solution is because living defensively, is not it!”